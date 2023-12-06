Newcastle United star admits wanting Sunderland in the Premier League ahead of FA Cup clash
Newcastle United man Dan Burn would like to see Sunderland back in the Premier League.
Sunderland will face local rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup in January, it was confirmed on Sunday afternoon.
The two clubs haven't played each other since 2016 when the pair were both in the Premier League with Sunderland spending four seasons in League One in the meantime.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the draw, Burn said: "Class, ain't it? I was just thinking, since I've managed to get back to the club, we have managed to get back to the League Cup final, the Champions League and now I'm going to have the opportunity, hopefully, to play against Sunderland.
"It's just crazy. I've always said I wanted Sunderland to be in the Premier League so we can have these games more regularly. To be able to do it is going to be class.”