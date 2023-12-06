Newcastle United man Dan Burn would like to see Sunderland back in the Premier League.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has admitted that he would like to see Sunderland back in the Premier League.

Sunderland will face local rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup in January, it was confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The two clubs haven't played each other since 2016 when the pair were both in the Premier League with Sunderland spending four seasons in League One in the meantime.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the draw, Burn said: "Class, ain't it? I was just thinking, since I've managed to get back to the club, we have managed to get back to the League Cup final, the Champions League and now I'm going to have the opportunity, hopefully, to play against Sunderland.