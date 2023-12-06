News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Newcastle United star admits wanting Sunderland in the Premier League ahead of FA Cup clash

Newcastle United man Dan Burn would like to see Sunderland back in the Premier League.

By James Copley
Published 6th Dec 2023, 07:34 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 07:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has admitted that he would like to see Sunderland back in the Premier League.

Sunderland will face local rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup in January, it was confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two clubs haven't played each other since 2016 when the pair were both in the Premier League with Sunderland spending four seasons in League One in the meantime.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the draw, Burn said: "Class, ain't it? I was just thinking, since I've managed to get back to the club, we have managed to get back to the League Cup final, the Champions League and now I'm going to have the opportunity, hopefully, to play against Sunderland.

"It's just crazy. I've always said I wanted Sunderland to be in the Premier League so we can have these games more regularly. To be able to do it is going to be class.”

Related topics:SunderlandNewcastle UnitedDan BurnPremier LeagueFA Cup