Sunderland vs Newcastle United tickets: Early information for January FA Cup clash released

Sunderland have released information about tickets for the ucoming FA Cup clash with Newcastle United.

By James Copley
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Sunderland will face local rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup in January, with early information regarding tickets released by the Black Cats

The two clubs haven’t played each other since 2016 when the pair were both in the Premier League with Sunderland spending four seasons in League One in the meantime.

Sunderland say that supporters who have an existing season ticket, or secure an 11-game season ticket will automatically have their seat reserved for the first Wear-Tyne derby since 2016.

Their statement in full read: “Fans are advised that there are a limited number of 11-game Season Tickets remaining – you can purchase yours now by clicking here!

“Please note, any under-16 11-game Season Tickets must be purchased with an accompanying adult. New age verification measures will be in place, so please ensure the age band you are purchasing matches the age band on the account.

“A comprehensive guide to using your digital ticket can be found by clicking here! Further ticketing information for next month’s derby will be released in due course.”

