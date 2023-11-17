Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England have progressed to the knockout stages of the under-17s World Cup despite losing 2-1 against Brazil in their final group match.

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg came off the bench for Ryan Garry’s side in the 61st minute, when England were 2-0 down, before Manchester City’s Joel Ndala pulled a goal back 19 minutes from time.

Rigg, 16, has made six Championship appearances for Sunderland this season and scored during the Black Cats’ 5-0 win over Southampton in September. After joining up with England for the under-17s tournament in Indonesia, the midfielder was an unused substitute as the Young Lions beat New Caledonia 10-0, before playing 59 minutes in a 2-1 win over Iran.

While away on international duty, Rigg has been unavailable for Sunderland’s league fixtures against Swansea and Birmingham, while he could miss up to three more Championship matches if England reach the final on Saturday, December 2.

The Young Lions will play their last 16 match on Wednesday, November 22, with the quarter-finals scheduled to be played three days later on Saturday, November 25. If England reach the semi-finals they will play on Tuesday, November 28.