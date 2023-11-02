Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Rigg is set to miss a number of Championship fixtures after being called up to England's squad for the U17 World Cup this month, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman saying it is a 'vital experience' for the player.

Rigg will represent England who have been placed in a group with Brazil, Iran and New Caledonia.

England's first game will take place on Friday November 11th, ruling the talented midfielder out of next weekend's visit of Birmingham City.

The group stage concludes a week later, but with the final taking place on December 2nd, Rigg could in theory miss up to four fixtures. Rigg has not started a first-team game this season but has featured regularly as a subsitute.

Speakman says it is testament to Rigg's progress that the club had to discuss what impact his absence would have on Tony Mowbray's plans, but says it is crucial that they support his involvement in such a prestigious event. Rigg has regularly been a captain of his age group at international level.

"We’re all delighted with Chris’ development and there is a shared sense of pride throughout the club that he’s been selected to represent England at such a prestigious tournament," Speakman said.

"It’s a mark of his progression that we had to discuss the implications that his absence would have on our squad, but both Tony and I felt this was a vital and unique experience for Chris and we’re looking forward to supporting him from afar.”