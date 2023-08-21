Sunderland and their Championship rivals will be looking to strengthen in the final two weeks of the transfer window - while there could also be departures on Wearside.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has admitted he expects Alex Pritchard to leave the club in the coming weeks, while there is also uncertainty over the futures of Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch.

All three players have just a year left on their Sunderland contracts and will have multiple suitors given their availability and Championship experience.

Blackburn have shown interest in Batth, 32, since the start of the summer, yet financial cuts have restricted the club’s spending this window.

QPR have also been credited with interest in the centre-back, while The Hoops are said to be monitoring Gooch’s situation, along with clubs in the MLS.

Transfer latest at Blackburn

At Blackburn, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has spoken about adding reinforcements to his squad to cope with the physical demands of the Championship.

Rovers are yet to replace experienced centre-back Daniel Ayala following the end of his contract in May, while teenage defender Ashley Phillips, who made eight Championship appearances last season, has been sold to Tottenham.

While four new signings have arrived this summer, none of whom are defenders, Blackburn have also lost Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski since the end of last season.

“I am very happy with the players I have, they are extremely good players,” said Tomasson last week.

“They are young players as well with a lot of potential. But we all know we lost a lot of experience and goals last season.”

He continued: “And with the new rules, it will be like playing nine more games over the season if you keep the same level of minutes. The squad is probably too small to manage the league.”

QPR’s situation

At QPR, Ainsworth said earlier this month: “I want to bring a couple more players in. We’re working hard on one or two names.”

That was after The Hoops had made five new signings, including Ziyad Larkeche, Asmir Begovic, Jack Colback, Morgan Fox, and Paul Smyth.

Since then they have also signed experienced centre-back Steve Cook from Nottingham Forest and central midfielder Taylor Richards from Brighton.

QPR had been looking to sign at least one new centre-back after Jimmy Dunne sustained a shoulder injury during a pre-season friendly against Oxford last month.

What Mowbray has said

When asked about the futures of Gooch, Pritchard and Batth last week, Mowbray said: "Listen, the question is a difficult one for me to answer.

"I’ve been in football a long time and I understand how squads need a balance of experienced players - and I do think it’s different for all of them, really.