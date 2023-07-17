Championship club Blackburn are reportedly facing big financial problems which could affect their ability to sign players - and cause head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson to quit.

Rovers narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in Tomasson’s first season in charge, finishing behind sixth-place Sunderland on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet according to the Daily Mirror, Blackburn’s Indian owners have been advised by their government to cut overseas investment, subsequently reducing Rovers’ budget by 20 per cent for the upcoming season.

The report goes on to say that would mean a freeze on Blackburn signing any new players, including loan or free agent deals.

Blackburn had identified Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth as a potential replacement for Daniel Ayala, who left Ewood Park this summer.

The Mirror’s report claims Rovers had lined up ‘an experienced centre-back’ and a Premier League player on loan’, while both players had travelled and were ready to sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Blackburn’s interest, Batth has travelled with Sunderland’s squad for their pre-season US tour and played 45 minutes in a friendly against San Antonio FC on Saturday evening.

Speaking about Batth’s future and recent reports following Sunderland’s pre-season game at Gateshead earlier this month, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray said: “We have to wait and see -it seems strange doesn’t it to be talking about your player of the year last year.

“But we have signed two young centre-halves, you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren’t too far away.

"You reach a certain age in football and you want to play, I get on really with Danny and I’ve been there myself as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s see what the next six weeks brings on that front. He was amazing last year, I have to say that. If he stays great, if he goes it’s because he wants to play. He’ll get a feel of it and we’ll go from there."

Sunderland will play two more matches in the US against New Mexico United and North Carolina FC, before friendly matches against Real Mallorca and Hartlepool when they return to England.