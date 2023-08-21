Fulham boss Marco Silva has said he’s in daily contact with forward Jay Stansfield - amid interest from several Championship clubs.

Sunderland are understood to be pursuing a loan move for the 20-year-old forward, who impressed during a temporary spell at Exeter in League One last season.

"I shouldn’t talk about Jay because nothing is done yet, but he’s one of those we’ve had conversations about. There are two or three others. We’ll see what falls for us."

Stansfield, who has been at Fulham since 2019, wasn’t in The Cottagers’ squad for their Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday, while Championship clubs QPR and Millwall have also been credited with interest in the player.

When asked about Stansfield before the game against Brentford, Silva said: “It is a good sign that all these clubs — and they are good Championship clubs — want Jay.

“He is a fantastic boy and we all love him at this football club. He wants to play football every single weekend. We are going to make a decision for him, but it depends on our market as well and our squad.

“Even if it was in a lower division for eight months (at Exeter), he has come back stronger and grown as a football player.

“We don’t want to put him at just any club. He needs to go to a club that plays a certain way.”

The Fulham boss added: “I am in contact with him every day. I know what he would like to happen but let’s see what is best for the club as well.”

Stansfield has scored one goal in eight senior appearances for Fulham, which came during an EFL Cup match against Birmingham in 2021.

He then scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 36 League One appearances for Exeter last season.