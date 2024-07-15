Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Championship transfer gossip as the Black Cats and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Scott Twine’s future remains unclear following links with multiple Championship clubs.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his contract at Burnley, following loan spells at Hull and Bristol City last season. Sunderland were one of the teams credited with interest in the playmaker earlier this summer, along with Birmingham, who were relegated to League One last term.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, nobody has ‘made the right offer’ for Twine this summer, after previously claiming the player is likely to be sold. Burnley were relegated to the Championship last season and have named Scott Parker as their new head coach, following Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich.

Twine signed for Burnley in 2022 for a reported fee of £4million but has made just 18 senior appearances for the Clarets, amid two loan spells elsewhere. He scored four goals in 25 league appearances for Hull, before making 10 appearances for Bristol City in the second half of the last campaign.