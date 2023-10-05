Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Sunderland signing Nazariy Rusyn admits it has been challenging moving to England as he adapts to living in a new country.

The 24-year-old joined The Black Cats from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on transfer deadline day and has made three Championship appearances off the bench since moving to Wearside.

Rusyn has been having English lessons since signing for Sunderland, while under-21s player Timur Tuterov has been helping the forward communicate with teammates and coaches.

Speaking to Ukrainian news site Football24 about joining Sunderland, Rusyn said: “Here in the team everyone treats me well. But they speak English - and in that sense it is difficult for me.

“There are five more Frenchmen. Each team has its own separate groups, the French communicate with each other, the English are divided into veterans and young footballers. Everyone treats me well, but I communicate the most with Timur Tuterov who is from Ukraine.”

“I don’t understand many things. I study English with a teacher. It’s getting better every day, but it’s still hard. I hardly communicate with anyone in the team. Communication with teammates and coaches is very important.”

Rusyn also spoke about his first impressions of Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

“He welcomed me to the club,” Rusyn replied. “He said he was glad to see me. He assured them that they would help. He looks like a good uncle and a good coach. I hope that I will only progress here.

“So. I mean, he looks like a good uncle. Always reserved, calm, smiling. I like it very much. In three weeks, I still can’t get to know what kind of person he is. Maybe over time. Let’s see.”

Rusyn, who recently recovered from an injury he sustained at Zorya Luhansk, did play for Sunderland’s under-21s side against Derby and is hopeful he’ll receive more first-team opportunities in the coming weeks.

