Former Sunderland loanee Edouard Michut looks set to leave PSG this summer - after several young players were told they are not part of the French club’s plans.

Sunderland had an option to make Michut’s loan deal permanent this summer, after the midfielder made 24 Championship appearances for the Black Cats, yet the clause wasn’t activated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos has informed several players, including Michut, they will be allowed to leave this summer.

The young players who have been made surplus to requirements are not expected to travel with PSG’s senior squad for their pre-season tour of Japan.

Michut, 20, still has two years left on his contract at PSG after coming through the club’s academy.

After it was announced Sunderland would not be making Michut’s deal permanent, the midfielder told a French media outlet: “It’s been a very good season to develop, to be ready for future years since it’s a Championship that is still incredibly intense and technically complicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took a bit of time to start for me to play games, especially because of some physical glitches as well as the adaptation to a new football. But I think I made the right choice by going to play for Sunderland.

“The club offered me the opportunity to stay. It was my decision to leave Sunderland. We didn’t agree on certain contractual points. There were also a few things in the style of play that didn’t suit me.

“I’m more of a player who touches between 80 and 100 balls per game, and in this pattern, I’m at 50-60 maximum. I thank the president for understanding my choice not to stay.”