Former Sunderland striker Joe Hugill has left Manchester United on loan ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 20-year-old was part of the Black Cats’ academy setup but was sold to United in 2020. Hugill is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils’ first team but did score during a 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Rangers, with Amad netting the opener for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Speaking to Wigan’s website, Hugill said: “I am very delighted to be here. It's been a long time coming, but I am over the moon to get it done, and can't wait to get started. To get the number nine shirt is a massive honour, and I will wear it with pride. Hopefully, I can show what I can do with it."

Latics boss Shaun Maloney added: “I am delighted that we’ve managed to sign Joe. He’ll be a great addition to the group, and I am looking forward to working with him. He is a hard-working number nine and has been a natural goalscorer throughout his time at Manchester United. He has a lot of strong attributes and I am really happy to have him here.”

Wigan finished 12th in League One last season, despite starting the campaign with minus eight points.