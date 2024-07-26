Ex-Sunderland forward leaves Man Utd on loan after goal against Rangers in pre-season win
Former Sunderland forward Joe Hugill has signed for League One side Wigan on loan from Manchester United.
The 20-year-old was part of the Black Cats’ academy setup but was sold to United in 2020. Hugill is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils’ first team but did score during a 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Rangers, with Amad netting the opener for Erik ten Hag’s side.
Speaking to Wigan’s website, Hugill said: “I am very delighted to be here. It's been a long time coming, but I am over the moon to get it done, and can't wait to get started. To get the number nine shirt is a massive honour, and I will wear it with pride. Hopefully, I can show what I can do with it."
Latics boss Shaun Maloney added: “I am delighted that we’ve managed to sign Joe. He’ll be a great addition to the group, and I am looking forward to working with him. He is a hard-working number nine and has been a natural goalscorer throughout his time at Manchester United. He has a lot of strong attributes and I am really happy to have him here.”
Wigan finished 12th in League One last season, despite starting the campaign with minus eight points.
Since joining United four years ago, Hugill has also spent time on loan at Altrincham in the National League, while he made 18 League One appearances on loan at Burton in the second half of last season.
