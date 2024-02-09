Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Kieren Westwood has made a shock return to EFL football after nearly two years out of the game.

The 39-year-old last played for QPR in April 2022 and has been a free agent since leaving Loftus Road. Yet the former Republic of Ireland international, who also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry, has now signed a one-month deal with League Two side Crewe, who sit fifth in the table and are chasing promotion from the fourth tier.

Westwood has spent time training and coaching with Crewe and has been offered a playing contract after first-choice keeper Tom Booth was injured in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Tranmere.

"I'm grateful to the club who have been good to me," Westwood told BBC Radio Stoke. "I am excited about the challenge, but I'm just here to help the team." The 39-year-old is set to be named on the bench for Saturday's home game against Crawley.

Alex manager Lee Bell told the club's website: “Keiren is going to sign for an initial month and then we will take it from there. He’s a brilliant professional and has been around the club for three years. He came with us as part of the coaching team when Fred (Barber) was ill earlier in the season."

Another former Black Cats keeper has also signed a new deal this week, with 41-year-old Craig Gordon agreeing a one-year contract extension at Hearts, which will keep him at the club until 2025.