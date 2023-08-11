Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says the club are close to completing the signing of Aston Villa winger Aaron Ramsey - following multiple bids for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

The Clarets have been keen to strengthen their wide options since promotion to the Premier League, after Nathan Tella returned to parent club Southampton following an impressive loan spell at Turf Moor.

Burnley have been keen to re-sign Tella this summer, while they have also made multiple attempts to sign Clarke, with a latest offer believed to be in the region of £13million.

That bid is still well below Sunderland’s valuation for a player who scored nine Championship goals and provided 13 assists last season.

Clarke also has three years left on his Sunderland contract after joining the club on a permanent transfer from Tottenham a year ago, while it’s believed Spurs negotiated a significant sell-on clause in the deal.

Burnley have brought in former Southampton wideman Nathan Readmond on a free transfer this summer, while spending a seven-figure fee to Espanyol for 18-year-old winger Luca Koleosho and signing wide player Jacob Bruun Larsen on loan.

The Clarets are now said to have agreed an initial £14million fee, plus add-ons, with Villa for Ramsey, who was loaned out to Norwich and Middlesbrough last season.

Whether that ends Burnley’s interest in Clarke remains to be seen, while the Premier League club have also completed the signing of midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United for a reported £12million fee.

When asked about Ramsey ahead of his side’s season opener against Manchester City, Kompany said: "The latest that I’ve heard is that we’re close. He’s a talented player and he’s not our player yet, but I hope he will be soon.”

"It won’t be long before, and those who have followed the Championship and know a little bit about the upcoming talents in English football, it won’t be long before Ramsey is also an English international.