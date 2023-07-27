Burnley have completed the signing of another wide player after seeing multiple bids rejected for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

Danish wideman Jacob Bruun Larsen has joined The Clarets on a season-long loan deal from German club Hoffenheim, where he has spent the last four years - which included a loan spell at Anderlecht.

Since their promotion to the Premier League Burnley have signed former Southampton winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer, while spending a seven-figure fee to Espanyol for 18-year-old wideman Luca Koleosho.

Burnley’s pursuit of Clarke has been well documented this summer, with it emerging this week the Premier League club have seen a fourth bid, in excess of £10 million, rejected for the 22-year-old.

The latest offer is still well below Sunderland’s valuation for a player who scored nine Championship goals and provided 13 assists last season.

Clarke also has three years left on his Sunderland contract after joining the club on a permanent transfer from Tottenham last summer, while it’s believed Spurs negotiated a significant sell-on clause in the deal.

When asked about Clarke’s situation and Burnley’s latest offer earlier this week, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said: "If I’m sitting here being honest, I don’t think it’s been anywhere near a level.

"Every player has their price and so it would be silly for me to sit here and say any player is not for sale, because everyone is at the right price.

"But I’d have to say that it feels to me as if Burnley have been moving away and are looking at other options, choices. As far as I can see they were testing the water and as far as I’m concerned, the right decision has been made.

“You can see right through pre-season that Jack Clarke is ultra confident at the moment, right at the top of his game. Hopefully he has more goals and assists in his boots for Sunderland this season."

Sunderland are preparing to face La Liga side Real Mallorca this weekend in their penultimate friendly match of pre-season.