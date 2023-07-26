Tony Mowbray has played down the potential of a Jack Clarke exit this summer, saying that at this stage he does not believe any club has come close to matching Sunderland's valuation.

Clarke has been the subject of numerous bids from Burnley this summer, but none have been accepted.

Mowbray admits the situation could change quickly as every player has a price, but is relaxed in Clarke's case.

Burnley have recruited two wingers over the last week, signing Nathan Redmond on a free transfer and recruiting Luca Koleosho from Espanyol for a significant fee.

They are also believed to retain an interest in Southampton winger Nathan Tella, who starred for them as they won the Championship title last season.

"If I'm sitting here being honest, I don't think it's been anywhere near a level [where we might have to do a deal]," Mowbray said.

"Every player has their price and so it would be silly for me to sit here and say any player is not for sale, because everyone is at the right price.

"But I'd have to say that it feels to me as if Burnley have been moving away and are looking at other options, choices. As far as I can see they were testing the water and as far as I'm concerned, the right decision has been made. You can see right through pre-season that Jack Clarke is ultra confident at the moment, right at the top of his game. Hopefully he has more goals and assists in his boots for Sunderland this season."

While it has been reported that Clarke was disappointed that a bid from Burnley had not been accepted, Mowbray has been insistent over pre season that the winger has been totally committed and playing some of his best football since returning for the summer break.

Speaking before the US tour, he said: "My conversation with him - and again, I don't get overly involved with what goes on behind the scenes - he said to me he loves playing here, he's in no rush to leave but if that's what pans out, he's a footballer, if he moves he moves.

"He's not stamping his feet or being petulant or creating a problem in training. He's working hard and enjoys his football."