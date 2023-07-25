Premier League side Burnley have completed the signing of young winger Luca Koleosho - following multiple bids for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

The Clarets have been looking to strengthen their wide options this summer and also signed former Southampton winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer last week.

Burnley have explored the option of re-signing Nathan Tella from Southampton on a permanent deal, after the 24-year-old scored 17 Championship goals during a loan spell at Turf Moor during their 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign.

Tella has two years left on his contract at Southampton, who are said to value the winger at £15million.

Clarke is another player on Burnley’s radar and The Clarets are understood to have made a fourth bid in excess of £10 million for the 22-year-old.

The figure remains short of Sunderland’s valuation, though, with three years left on the player’s contract at the Stadium of Light.

Nottingham Forest striker bids farewell

One player who is set to move this summer is striker Sam Surridge, who has confirmed he’ll be leaving Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old, who has a year left on his contract at the City Ground, is expected to join MLS side Nashville SC for a fee of around £5million.

Surridge came close to signing for Sunderland on loan in 2019, while the Black Cats were credited with interest again in January.

The striker was also said to be a potential transfer target for Championship clubs Leeds and Ipswich this summer.

In a farewell message to Forest fans on social media, Surridge wrote: "I’d like to give a special mention to the supporters for showing me nothing but love throughout my time.

"Now it’s time to move on and write a new chapter for myself. I want nothing but success for this team and supporters in the future.”

Defender completes QPR move

Elsewhere in the Championship, QPR have completed the signing of left-back Morgan Fox on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old was released by Stoke at the end of last season and has been loosely linked with Sunderland in the past.

