Jack Clarke's agent has deleted a 10-word tweet regarding his client's future. The attacker is represented by former Sunderland and Leeds United left-back Ian Harte.

On Twitter, Sunderland fan John Cant said: "Great news on Dan Ballard contract extension, would be great to now get Jack Clarke tied town," then tagging Harte in the post.

Harte responded by quoting the tweet and said: "I wish that was the case John but unfortunately not," accompanied by a zip face emoji.

Burnley’s pursuit of Clarke has been well documented this summer, with it emerging recently that the Premier League club had seen a fourth bid, in excess of £10 million, rejected for the 22-year-old.

The latest offer is still well below Sunderland’s valuation for a player who scored nine Championship goals and provided 13 assists last season.

Clarke also has three years left on his Sunderland contract after joining the club on a permanent transfer from Tottenham last summer, while it’s believed Spurs negotiated a significant sell-on clause in the deal.

When asked about Clarke’s situation and Burnley’s interest during pre-season, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said: "If I’m sitting here being honest, I don’t think it’s been anywhere near a level.

"Every player has their price and so it would be silly for me to sit here and say any player is not for sale, because everyone is at the right price.

"But I’d have to say that it feels to me as if Burnley have been moving away and are looking at other options, choices. As far as I can see they were testing the water and as far as I’m concerned, the right decision has been made.

“You can see right through pre-season that Jack Clarke is ultra confident at the moment, right at the top of his game. Hopefully he has more goals and assists in his boots for Sunderland this season."