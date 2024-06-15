Championship clubs 'keen' on ex-Leeds winger after Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday transfer reports
Former Leeds winger Ian Poveda is reportedly on the radars of several Championship clubs after leaving Elland Road.
It was recently announced the 24-year-old was one of 11 players who will be leaving Leeds following the end of their contracts this summer. Poveda made 10 Championship appearances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of the 2023/24 season, with the Owls said to be interested in re-signing him.
Sunderland have also been credited with interest in the Colombia international, while journalist Darren Witcoop has claimed ‘Cardiff, Luton and West Brom among the clubs keen.’
Poveda joined Leeds from Premier League side Manchester City in 2020, signing a four-year deal, but struggled to break into the first team at Elland Road. He made just 30 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, while he was also loaned out to Blackburn and Blackpool.
