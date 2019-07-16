The revealing quotes that suggest Aberdeen's pursuit of Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch is now over
Derek McInnes says he is ‘really pleased’ with his work in the transfer market and, crucially for Sunderland, the ‘balance’ of his midfield.
Aberdeen had been interested in a move for Black Cats midfielder Dylan McGeouch but with Jack Ross eager to keep the Scot, McInnes has moved to recruit Scunthorpe United midfielder Funso Ojo.
Speaking to his club website, McInnes has suggested that he now has the deep-lying playmaker he felt he needed.
“They were two players who could get on the ball and be everyone’s first pass in the team and get us started. But there is also the defensive minded aspect to Funso’s game so we felt that we needed that type of player and I think that will help us get more control in matches.
“Everything is about balance.
“I think the squad, and particularly the midfield area, we seem to have balance and options. The squad in general, we are really pleased with the work that has been done.”
McGeouch has played a full part in pre-season so far, with Ross insistent that he has much to give this season.
Ross is keen to add more pace and athleticism to his squad this summer but any arrival must be supplemented by a departure. While he is interested in George Dobson, he believes McGeouch has a very different skill set and one that could still be crucial this season.