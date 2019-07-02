The latest on Elliot Embleton's Sunderland future as youngster starts pre-season training
Elliot Embleton has started pre-season training at Sunderland as talks over his contract continue.
The highly-rated youngster saw his contract expire at the end of last month and he is yet to agree a new one.
With talks ongoing he has joined his team-mates on their first day back in training.
Chairman Stewart Donald told supporters at a charity event on Saturday night that Embleton had been offered a two-year deal but was seeking assurances about potential playing time.
Despite the departure of Lee Cattermole on Monday, Ross has six senior players in cental midfield, plus Embleton and youngster Bali Mumba.
He is keen to keep and progress Embleton, however, after the youngster made a major impression on loan at Grimsby Town last year.
He thrived as the League Two side beat the threat of relegation to the National League, and is now fully recovered from the hamstring problem that cut short that loan.