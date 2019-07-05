The latest on Dylan McGeouch's future with Aberdeen still targeting Sunderland midfielder

Dylan McGeouch's Sunderland future remains uncertain

Manager Derek McInnes is desperate to bolster his options in central midfield before taking on Finnish side RoPS next Thursday.

The deadline for registering players is tonight, but the Scottish side can add one ‘wildcard’ option before Wednesday.

McGeouch’s excellent pedigree north of the border has made him their main target.

“This European game has accelerated everything here and we know the level of our opponent is going to require the best from us,” McInnes said.

“We are light in central midfield and in an ideal world if Craig Bryson can come in that will help us but we would like another one in, although there are no guarantees.”

McGeouch and Sunderland have a big decision to make on his future, despite the midfielder taking up the option of a further year earlier this summer.

He is currently on Wearside and has been taking part in full pre-season training.

He did make 30 appearances last season but spent long spells out of the team and missed out on the matchday squad for the play-off final.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after that game, he said: “I have a big decision to make. It’s disappointing I haven’t played as much as I’d have liked.

“I’m fit and feel good and I felt I could bring something to the team on Sunday.

“I expressed that to the manager, but he can only pick 18 players.

“I’ll see where my future is at and take it from there. It’s been a stop-start campaign, but I’ve been available for the majority of games. I’ve only played a handful.

“I’ve had wee niggles, but I’ve just not had a lot of game time.

“I’m going to go away over the summer and reassess things and see where we are.

“I haven’t given up hope of making it here. I still believe I can play a part in helping Sunderland be successful."