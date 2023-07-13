10 goalkeepers Sunderland could target as Anthony Patterson competition after exit - photo gallery
Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray could target a new goalkeeper to provide competition and backup for Anthony Patterson following a departure on Wednesday.
Black Cats youngster Alex Bass has joined AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan after impressing for the club’s Under-21s over the last year. The 25-year-old moved to Wearside from Portsmouth last summer but made just two senior appearances for Tony Mowbray’s men and has now joined the League Two Dons in a bid to get regular first-team football.
Speaking to the Dons website, he explained the reasons behind his departure, saying: “A fresh start is what I’ve been looking for, I can’t wait to get going. I like to be dominant when coming for crosses and I feel I am comfortable on the ball. You know you’re going to get hit in this league but you have to command your area and be strong.”
However, his departure has also left Mowbray with something of a conundrum after fellow stopper Jacob Carney left the club earlier this month and academy graduate Adam Richardson suffered a injury that could keep him out of action for up to eight weeks.
That means 16-year-old Matthew Young will be part of the senior squad that has travelled to the United States - but Mowbray could look to bring in more experienced competition and backup for Patterson ahead of the new Championship season.
The Echo looks at some of the options available to the Black Cats boss.