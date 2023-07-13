Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray could target a new goalkeeper to provide competition and backup for Anthony Patterson following a departure on Wednesday.

Black Cats youngster Alex Bass has joined AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan after impressing for the club’s Under-21s over the last year. The 25-year-old moved to Wearside from Portsmouth last summer but made just two senior appearances for Tony Mowbray’s men and has now joined the League Two Dons in a bid to get regular first-team football.

Speaking to the Dons website, he explained the reasons behind his departure, saying: “A fresh start is what I’ve been looking for, I can’t wait to get going. I like to be dominant when coming for crosses and I feel I am comfortable on the ball. You know you’re going to get hit in this league but you have to command your area and be strong.”

However, his departure has also left Mowbray with something of a conundrum after fellow stopper Jacob Carney left the club earlier this month and academy graduate Adam Richardson suffered a injury that could keep him out of action for up to eight weeks.

That means 16-year-old Matthew Young will be part of the senior squad that has travelled to the United States - but Mowbray could look to bring in more experienced competition and backup for Patterson ahead of the new Championship season.

The Echo looks at some of the options available to the Black Cats boss.

1 . GettyImages-1489876902.jpg Ten goalkeepers Sunderland could target as backup and competition for Anthony Patterson Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Matej Kovar - Manchester United The Czech Under-21 international made an appearance for the Red Devils on their pre-season friendly win against Leeds United on Wednesday and is believed to be highly rated at Old Trafford. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Vasilios Barkas - free agent The former Celtic stopper and Greece international would be an experienced backup for Patterson and is currently a free agent after leaving the SPL champions earlier this month. Photo: VINCENZO PINTO Photo Sales

4 . Alfie Whiteman - Tottenham Hotspur A former England youth international, Whiteman has made just one senior appearance for Spurs and has been an unused substitute on 16 occasions. Now 24, he could be looking for new options after spending part of last season with Swedish club Degefors. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales