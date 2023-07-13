Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are well aware that they need to ensure there is plenty of experience in the squad for the season ahead, and has hinted that it could yet be addressed in the transfer window.

The Black Cats have so far continued their policy of investing in young players this summer, with all four arrivals so far 20 or younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An already youthful squad has seen Bailey Wright depart for Singapore, while Corry Evans will not be fit for the opening stages of the Championship campaign.

Danny Batth has transfer interest from Blackburn Rovers, and Mowbray has already conceded that he could leave the club later this summer if his playing time is likely to be impacted by the arrivals of Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt.

With Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch entering the last year of their contracts, there has been some concern amongst supporters on Wearside that the squad could be left lacking the experience and leadership it needs for another long Championship campaign.

While Sunderland won't spend significant fees on players unlikely to hold a resale value, they do try and maintain a balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray says that has been a conversation that has taken place over the course of the summer window so far.

"We've had that conversation," he said.

"The powers that be and myself have had them conversations. It's great to have so many young players but we have to balance it off a little bit.

"When the tough days come, and they will come throughout the season, you need a bit of experience in your dressing room to calm things down. It's OK the gaffer saying we'll be alright, keep going, don't listen to the negativity, it's always more powerful coming from the dressing room and the senior players.

"At the moment the likes of Corry are unavailable. We're all aware we could do with some experience among the young players but there's still loads of time left in the transfer window."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No decision on Batth's future is imminent, with the experienced defender recovered from the minor injury that kept him out of Saturday's friendlies and with his team mates in the US as they prepare for three fixtures ahead of the new season.

Speaking on Saturday Mowbray said that he didn't want to lose the experienced defender but said the decision would ultimately be the player's.

"We have to wait and see - it seems strange doesn't it to be talking about your player of the year last year," he said.

"But we have signed two young centre halves, you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren't too far away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad