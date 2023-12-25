Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While admitting he isn't expecting major changes during the January transfer window, new Sunderland head coach Michael Beale suggested there would be scope to improve the squad. So what can fans expect in terms of potential in and outgoings?

As many have observed, the Black Cats have assembled a young and exciting group in recent years, yet the side's lack of cutting edge has been a glaring Achilles' heel this season. That's not just down to the side's forward players failing to take chances, yet it can't be ignored Sunderland's four recent striker signings, Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda and Hemir, still have no senior goals between them.

Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman did hint the club may look to sign another striker when the window reopens, yet you have to think that would mean letting at least one of the aforementioned players leave.

Burstow, who has played more for Sunderland's under-21s side over the last month, seems the most likely to depart given he remains contracted to Chelsea and was loaned out to gain first-team football. There may also be a chance to loan out Hemir, who has played just 16 minutes of senior football during the side's last eight fixtures.

Sunderland were also looking to add competition in wide areas and in central midfield over the summer. The latter may depend on Jay Matete's condition after returning from a long-term knee injury and playing 45 minutes for the under-21s side against Arsenal this month. Similarly, Niall Huggins' concerning injury could leave the side short in the full-back positions short term, with Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Timothee Pembele returning to full fitness.

In terms of outgoings, Sunderland were content to let Alex Pritchard leave over the summer, with less than a year left on the player's contract. Still, the 30-year-old's performances over the last month have shown what a key player he can still be in an inexperienced side.

