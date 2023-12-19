Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland coach Graeme Murty says Timothee Pembele, Aji Alese and Jay Matete should provide strong competition for the club's first team after playing 45 minutes each for the under-21s side against Arsenal.

Several senior players started the Premier League 2 fixture at Eppleton CW as the young Black Cats were beaten 2-1, despite Nazariy Rusyn's 38th minute opener.

Pembele, who joined Sunderland from PSG over the summer, hasn't made a competitive appearance since moving to Wearside due to a cruciate ligament injury he suffered last season. The French full-back played the first 45 minutes against Arsenal and looked bright on the right flank before being replaced at the interval.

Matete, who has been sidelined since pre-season with a knee injury, and Alese, who required surgery on a thigh issue in May, then came on for the second 45 minutes, replacing Adil Aouchiche and Pembele respectively.

Asked if the plan was always to give the aforementioned players 45 minutes of game time, under-21s boss Murty replied: "It was always to make sure they got exactly what they needed. When coming into something like that you have to be really, really cautious and really careful that you manage the load properly. Our first-team staff have been excellent in giving specific instructions.

"Those guys have been training with us from time to time so we know them, and they drop in with good attitude. We know that this isn't the be-all and end-all this game. Something in the future is what they are looking forward to, going on and representing the first team. We know that is always going to be the case and we support that fully.

"As long as we can be a vehicle for the first team to make sure that happens, we are willing and very, very pleased to do that for those guys. And it's great to see them back on the pitch because they add to and enhance the first-team squad. We are just really, really thrilled to get them back throughout their process, because it's been really long and really challenging for them. It's just good to see them on the pitch."

On Pembele's performance, Murty added: "He was on the far side of the pitch from me so I'm quite cautious of looking at it. As a full-back you look at his attributes, he's lightning quick, he's quite a rangy, long athlete and possesses really good recovery and acceleration speed. All of the things you need to be a modern athlete are there in abundance.

"We need to make sure we give him the proper, appropriate levels to make sure we get him back towards being at the top of his physicality. If we do that it enhances the squad and he brings in real strong competition."