How it played out as Sunderland U21s were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal U21s at Eppleton CW as several first-team players featured for the young Black Cats.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale was in attendance as several first-team players featured for the under-21s side in a 2-1 against Arsenal at Eppleton CW.

Timothee Pembele, Aji Alese and Jay Matete all played 45 minutes for Graeme Murty's team following lengthy injury lay-offs, while Bradley Dack, Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche all started the game - after coming off the bench for the senior side against Bristol City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet after Nazariy Rusyn's 37th-minute opener, second-half goals from Charles Sagoe Jr and Khayon Edwards gave the visitors all three points in the Premier League 2 contest.

Despite Sunderland's strong side, the hosts came under pressure in the early exchanges as Black Cats goalkeeper Nathan Bishop kept out efforts from Amario Cozier-Duberry and Khayon Edwards inside 10 minutes.

The hosts started with Dack and Aouchiche in midfield, with Mayenda and Burstow on the flanks to support Rusyn and Hemir up front. Mayenda looked bright in flashes down the right as the teenager saw an effort blocked from Arsenal defender Zane Monolouis in an end-to-end contest.

Sunderland then went ahead eight minutes before half-time, with Dack's in-swinging cross from the right bouncing into Rusyn's path for the forward to head home from close range at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts made three changes at the half-time interval, with Matete, Alese and Ben Crompton replacing Aouchiche, Jenson Seelt and Pembele, yet came under more pressure as Arsenal drew level. The visitors' equaliser came within four minutes of the restart as Sagoe Jr's low shot from the left of the box sneaked under Bishop from a tight angle at the keeper's near post.

Sunderland continued to be pinned back inside their own half, with Chris Rigg replacing Dack just after the hour mark, and eventually Arsenal's pressure was rewarded. With Sunderland enjoying a spell of possession, Rigg was dispossessed just inside the opposition's half before Arsenal's attacking players charged forward. Ethan Nwaneri's cutback was then converted by Edwards for the decisive goal seven minutes from time.

Sunderland U21s XI: Bishop, Pembele (Alese, 46), Triantis, Seelt (Crompton, 46), Taylor, Dack (Rigg, 68), Aouchiche (Matete, 46), Mayenda, Burstow, Rusyn, Hemir