While Sunderland endured a frustrating afternoon against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium, there were a few positives to cling onto for Tony Mowbray’s side despite a 2-1 defeat.

The visitors, while aware of Stoke’s quick transitions, were persistent trying to play out from the back while looking to beat their opponents’ press. Sometimes Sunderland managed to break through, on other occasions they were caught in possession and instantly placed on the back foot.

A key player who helped his side play through the lines was 18-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who was once again deployed in a deeper role due to Dan Neil’s suspension, with Pierre Ekwah returning from injury in the Black Cats’ engine room.

Despite too many loose passes from Sunderland in the first half, Bellingham’s control and ability to receive the ball in tight spaces helped his side progress up the pitch on several occasions, with the midfielder completing 40 of his 43 attempted passes (according to Wyscout) during his 84 minutes on the pitch.

At the start of the campaign the teenager was playing in a more advanced position, yet he was still given licence to break forward into the box against Stoke, as shown when he intercepted a pass, made a galloping run into the opposition’s penalty area and forced a save from goalkeeper Mark Travers before Jack Clarke’s equaliser.

Bellingham, who played three matches for England’s under-19s side over the international break, understandably tired in the second half, while he has also started all 12 league games for Sunderland this season since his summer arrival from Birmingham.

Despite his impressive performances, it raises questions about the extent of the teenager’s involvement for Tuesday’s trip to Leicester. Neil, who offers more defensive security with more experience in a deeper role, will be available again and expected to line up alongside Ekwah in midfield.