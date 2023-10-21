Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the seventh minute when Ryan Mmaee opened the scoring, while appearing to use his arm, but reacted well when Jack Clarke equalised three minutes later.

Stoke, managed by former Sunderland boss Alex Neil, retook the lead shortly after half-time, though, when Luke McNally headed home Daniel Johnson’s corner.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@davidbanks94: Poor from Sunderland today, still haven’t sorted the striker situation out, and Alex Neil is far too clever for Mowbray in a head to head

@JordanGowling29: Missed Dan Neil toady more than I would like to admit. Could tell Ekwah hadn’t played for nearly a month

@StevePSAFC: Coming off the back of a 4-0 defeat at home, you would have hoped the players would’ve turned up today with a point to prove. Come flying out the blocks from the first whistle, full of energy, urgency and desire to get a positive result but it was anything but.

@Capt_Fishpaste: Another very poor refereeing performance for sure, but don’t think we can blame him really. Architects of our own downfall today. Think Jarred Gillett was the referee who influenced that game the most due to Dan Neil’s absence tbh.

@blake_keeble: Poor result, poor performance all around. This is where Mowbray comes into question- we have three strikers available and he chose not to start a single one. Game should of be changed at the 50 minute mark, though, another costly result because of a poor referee decision

@bamgboyeolu: Poor result. Mowbray got outclassed by Alex Neil. Embarrassing

@RamseySAFC: Worst performance of the season by a mile. That one is all on the manager as well. For me I would drop Pritchard, Roberts and Ba on Tuesday for Adil, Rusyn and Neil. It’s time to give these new lads a go now.