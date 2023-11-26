Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is weighing up his striker options after his side's 2-0 defeat at Plymouth - ahead of Wednesday's home match against Huddersfield Town.

With his side two goals down at half-time against Plymouth, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray felt he needed to change things for the second 45 minutes.

A double substitution saw Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche replace Nazariy Rusyn and Pierre Ekwah. Still, while the hosts created multiple opportunities after the interval, they weren’t able to breach Argyle’s pressurised backline.

It means Sunderland have gone 22 competitive league games without a recognised striker scoring, dating back to April when Joe Gelhardt was on target in a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

It should be noted Mowbray’s side have found ways to score from other areas, netting 27 goals in 17 league games this term, with forwards playing their part to make off-the-ball runs and link up play. Still, the Black Cats will have to find a combination where whoever is leading the line can also find the back of the net.

Rusyn has started Sunderland’s last four matches and looked bright in a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, where he hit the post with a curling effort. Yet the Ukrainian struggled to make an impact against Plymouth, despite wingers Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts receiving the ball in some promising areas. According to Whoscored.com, Rusyn registered just 12 touches in the first 45 minutes before he was substituted at Home Park.

While they were chasing a two-goal lead and had less to lose, Sunderland did pose more of a threat after the break when Mayenda and Aouchiche were introduced. It was Mayenda’s second appearance off the bench since returning from a hamstring injury, yet the teenager remains a raw talent at just 18-years-old.

The Spaniard was able to make some probing runs in and out of possession, while a heavy touch took him away from goal after a neat pass from Aouchiche, before Mayenda skewed an effort into the side netting.