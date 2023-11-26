Moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 2-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Despite their side’s 2-0 defeat against Plymouth at Home Park - Sunderland were applauded off the pitch by the 1,600 away supporters at the full-time whistle.

The travelling fans had seen their side create multiple opportunities to score in the second half, yet the damage had already been done following first-half goals from Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Space opens up for Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker’s opener in the 24th minute was a brilliant strike, with the Plymouth winger netting his eighth league goal of the season. The 22-year-old has regularly cut in from the right to score on his favoured left foot, something Sunderland will have been well aware of before the match.

That is why Pierre Ekwah had drifted over to Sunderland’s left to try and double up on Whittaker along with full-back Niall Huggins. However, a forward run from Azaz took the Frenchman away from the ball and opened up space for Whittaker to show his quality. Sunderland keeper Anothony Patterson didn’t stand a chance.

Luke O’Nien booed by the home fans

After serving a one-match suspension during Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Birmingham, for receiving his fifth yellow card of the season, Luke O’Nien picked up another booking here after tangling with Plymouth’s Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

At one stage O’Nien flew over the Argyle man’s back, before tapping his opponent on the cheek after the clash. That sparked a reaction from both sets of players, before O’Nien and Kesler-Hayden were both booked. The Sunderland man was then booed by the home fans for the rest of the match.

Bali Mumba’s exchange with Sunderland fans

There was a familiar face in the Plymouth line up as former Sunderland academy player Bali Mumba started on the right wing for the hosts.

The 22-year-old almost added a third goal for Plymouth in the second half but was given a good reception from the Sunderland fans as he walked off the pitch. Mumba even went over to the away end to chat with some Black Cats supporters after the game.

Plymouth player returns from injury

Mumba wasn’t the only ex-Sunderland player in Plymouth’s squad, as former Black Cats loanee Brendan Galloway came off the bench for the hosts in the 88th minute.

The 27-year-old, who was on loan at Sunderland during their dismal 2017/18 campaign, was making his first appearance of the season after returning from an injury.

O’Nien’s classy gesture

Despite the result O’Nien, along with his Sunderland teammates, was quick to applaud the travelling fans after the full-time whistle, running over to the away end to give his shirt to one of the supporters in the away end.

Alex Pritchard shows support

While Mowbray used all five of his substitutes before the 66th minute, including two at half-time, Alex Pritchard remained on Sunderland’s bench.