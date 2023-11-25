Plymouth 2 Sunderland 0: Highlights after Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz goals at Home Park
How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth at Home Park – and fans have been reacting on social media.
The Black Cats fell behind in the 24th minute after an excellent strike from Morgan Whittaker, who cut in from the right flank to score from the edge of the area.
Plymouth then doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Finn Azaz was given too much time in the box and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a low finish.
Despite some attacking substitutions from Mowbray, the Black Cats weren't able to get back into the game after the interval.
Here's how the game played out:
Plymouth vs Sunderland
RECAP: Plymouth 2 (Whittaker, 24) (Azaz, 40) Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Seelt, 65), Ekwah (Aouchiche, 45), Neil, Roberts (Dack, 45), Bellingham (Ba, 65), Clarke, Rusyn (Mayenda, 45)
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Seelt, Ba, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir, Mayenda
Plymouth XI: Cooper, Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Cundle (Randell, 73), Houghton, Azaz (Galloway, 88), Whittaker (Butcher, 88), Waine (Bundu, 73), Mumba
Subs: Hazard, Scarr, Butcher, Wright, Bundu, Warrington, Wright, Randell, Galloway
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dennis Cirkin remains sidelined with a hamstring injury after pulling up in the warm-up against Birmingham last time out.
Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard are available again after serving one-match suspensions.
Aji Alese, Timothee Pembele, Corry Evans remain unavailable, while Chris Rigg recently travelled back from Indonesia after playing for England at the U17s World Cup.
Jewison Bennette is also expected to miss the match after picking up a virus while on international duty with Costa Rica.
Mowbray on Plymouth
Here's what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today's opponents:
"We are looking forward to the challenge. I haven't been to Plymouth for lots of years but I know it's a very difficult place to go and get a result. Their results suggest they are a good team.
"I have been watching them this week. They have some good players, some good wide attackers, they play the ball through the lines well and transition well from defence to attack very quickly. If we are at our best hopefully we can go and give them some problems."
How Plymouth are shaping up
Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.
All four of their league wins this season have come at Home Park this season, while Steven Schumacher's side have scored 27 goals, the same number as teams like Sunderland, Leeds and Southampton.
To find out more we caught up with Plymouth reporter Chris Errington on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Schumacher on Sunderland and Mowbray
Here's what Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher had to say about Sunderland:
“They’ve had a plan; over the last couple of seasons, they have recruited really young players who are talented. Their average age is the youngest in the Championship, which allows them to play with huge amounts of energy. The speed of their games is incredible – but we feel as though we are good at that as well. We are good at playing at a good tempo and trying to cause teams problems by attacking them. That’s what we expect from them.
“Tony is one of the most experienced managers in the EFL. He can mix it up and do different things, but you can clearly see the identity of their team and what they are trying to do. They play a similar system to us and they have outstanding individual players. It’s going to be a tough game but it is one we are looking forward to.”
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Plymouth XI: Cooper, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Gibson, Mumba, Houghton, Randell, Kesler-Hayden, Whittaker, Waine, Azaz
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
We've arrived at Home Park
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
How Plymouth will start
