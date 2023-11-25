What Sunderland fans are saying after their side's 2-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth at Home Park – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell behind in the 24th minute after an excellent strike from Morgan Whittaker, who cut in from the right flank to score from the edge of the area.

Plymouth then doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Finn Azaz was given too much time in the box and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a low finish.

Despite some attacking substitutions from Mowbray, the Black Cats weren't able to get back into the game after the interval.

@JoeThirlwell1: I’m sure Mayenda and Rusyn will be good players for us but all of the strikers we’ve signed seem to lack a clinical edge when it falls to them. The Corry Evans one is more and more glaring each week for me. I’d try Neil back in there and Adil Aouchiche in from the start on Wednesday.

@Powell_Matthew: Some of the balls in today were right on the money. Pulled the ball back to the six yard box time after time and nobody there to put it in.

@Powell_Matthew: We weren’t terrible today. We got the ball into some really good positions but were so wasteful. Our all round play wasn’t too bad but we are absolutely crying out for a goalscorer. It’s nearly December and we haven’t had a striker score a goal. Service is there

@dodge_22: Mayenda was played in once and Rusyn once. I don’t think it’s fair to expect strikers to finish literally every chance they have. It’s becoming clearer that the supply to them is the issue and not just an outright lack of quality.

@MichaelPotts_: 90% of #SAFC defeats are the same game. Generally see more of the ball, feed Clarke/Roberts all day, and the result entirely hinges on them. We'll still hit the post/bar a few times and always have enough chances to draw, but slim-to-nil clinical edge makes it so hard.