Sunderland boss explains Mason Burstow absence and discusses next selection dilemma

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray says he expects Mason Burstow to be back in the Sunderland squad when Huddersfield Town visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Burstow was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad as the Black Cats fell to a 2-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, despite creating a number of chances throughout the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Mason just had a little injury but he should be fine to train with us on Monday, so he should be available on Wednesday," Mowbray said after the defeat.

The Sunderland head coach will be weighing up whether to make any changes to his side after admitting that he was disappointed with the intensity levels they showed in the first half.

Mowbray replaced Pierre Ekwah and Nazariy Rusyn with Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche at half time and while both impressed, both missed big chances to get their side on the scoresheet.

"It was giving other people an opportunity to come and show what they can do," Mowbray said of the substitutions. If they come on and we get a result, there's every chance they might then start in midweek. You never know if people sit on the bench whether they're going to be able to make an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought they did OK, no worse than the players who came off I would suggest. We just fell a bit short, we have to be more ruthless. I'm trying to instil in young players that this is a professional game, you're getting judged every 90 minutes. Having been a footballer for 20 years, you know what's required and you're just trying to encourage them what football is about. We fell short on that ruthless aspect - being a winner.

The players we have got will get opportunities to play [at some stage]," Mowbray added when asked how likely changes are on Wednesday.

"Aouchiche will play, Mayenda will play, Ba will play, somewhere along the line Hemir will get opportunities. Mason Burstow was injured today but he'll be back and he'll get chances."