Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn Rovers have been forced to issue an extraordinary 217-word statement detailing a transfer mistake regarding incoming signing Duncan McGuire.

The Orlando City player had agreed a loan move to Rovers on deadline day and travelled over to England to be announced as a new signing by Rovers' social media team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the loan move has not been approved by the EFL after registration documents were submitted after the 11pm deadline last Thursday. Blackburn Rovers are stating that the issue was down to an 'administrative error' and claim that all of the paperwork had been completed prior to 10pm.

McGuire, a USA international, has scored 15 goals in the 2023 season for Orlando but is now in limbo as the EFL board set to consider the case on Thursday. Orlando have allowed the player to stay in the UK until the matter has been concluded.

A Rovers statement read: "Duncan McGuire’s proposed loan move to Blackburn Rovers from MLS side Orlando City has not been approved by the EFL to date due to the registration documents being submitted after the 11pm transfer deadline.

"All of the necessary signed paperwork had been completed prior to 10pm on Thursday February 1st, however due to an administrative error, the forms were not processed within the prescribed time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Detailed discussions with legal representatives and the relevant football authorities have taken place over the past few days to try to reach an urgent and positive resolution to the matter.

"The club’s lawyers have prepared the required papers and sent to the EFL Board, who will consider the case on Thursday February 8th. Orlando City have allowed Duncan McGuire to remain in the UK, pending the EFL Board’s decision. He will return to the United States, where he will re-join his club ahead of the start of the 2024 MLS season, should his registration not be approved.