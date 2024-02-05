Three former Sunderland managers in running to bag international job
Three ex-Sunderland managers are in the running to take the Republic of Ireland job.
The Republic of Ireland recently announced that Stephen Kenny would not be be given a new contract, a decision that has fuelled speculation regarding the future of the national team.
Former Sunderland bosses Roy Keane, who has acted as assistant to former ROI boss Martin O'Neill in recent times, and Steve Bruce are thought to be in the running for the role after throwing their hats into the ring to replace Kenny.
Surprisingly, Gus Poyet is also being touted as a potential Kenny replacement by several outlets. The Uruguayan former Sunderland boss is the current manager of the Greece national team.
Poyet masterminded Sunderland's 'great escape' during the 2013-14 season and also took Sunderland to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, which the Black Cats eventually lost after taking an early lead in the capital.