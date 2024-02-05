Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three former Sunderland managers are contenders to take a job on the international stage.

The Republic of Ireland recently announced that Stephen Kenny would not be be given a new contract, a decision that has fuelled speculation regarding the future of the national team.

Former Sunderland bosses Roy Keane, who has acted as assistant to former ROI boss Martin O'Neill in recent times, and Steve Bruce are thought to be in the running for the role after throwing their hats into the ring to replace Kenny.

Surprisingly, Gus Poyet is also being touted as a potential Kenny replacement by several outlets. The Uruguayan former Sunderland boss is the current manager of the Greece national team.