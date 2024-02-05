New Sunderland signing starts for U21s side against Bristol City after deadline day transfer
Sunderland U21s face Bristol City U21s at Eppleton CW in the Premier League Cup.
New Sunderland signing Romaine Mundle will start for the club's under-21 side against Bristol City under-21s in the Premier League Cup.
The 20-year-old winger joined the Black Cats on transfer deadline day from Standard Liege and was an unused substitute for Sunday's Championship match against Middlesbrough.
Adil Aouchiche and Hemir will also start for the under-21s side at Eppleton CW, with Caden Kelly and Zak Johnson also in the starting XI.
You can follow the match on X with @joe_nicholson96 and @sunechosafc providing updates.
Sunderland U21s XI to face Bristol City: Young, Lavery, Bainbridge, Fieldson, Johnson, Chiabi, Middlemas, Kelly, Aouchiche, Mundle, Hemir
Subs: Jones, Cameron, Jones, Ryder, Tutierov