When Sunderland return to Championship action against QPR after the international break, head coach Tony Mowbray will have some interesting decisions to make.

Not only will he potentially have two new strikers to pick from in Mason Burstow and Nazariy Rusyn, the Black Cats boss should also be able to recall Patrick Roberts after a minor hamstring issue.

It’s an exciting prospect, but should Mowbray be changing a winning team which has just thrashed Southampton 5-0?

When discussing Roberts’ absence against The Saints in his post-match press conference, Mowbray said: “I’ve just laughed with him coming up the stairs. ‘It’s going to be tough in two weeks’ time, Pat. I can’t change that team mate.’

In Sunderland’s last two matches against Coventry and Southampton it’s been Abdoullah Ba who has replaced Roberts on Sunderland’s right flank, producing two contracting performances.

While the 20-year-old Frenchman struggled against The Sky Blues in a goalless draw at the CBS Arena, he provided two assists against Southampton a week later.

Ba also played a big part in Sunderland’s opener, helping the side break forward before passing to Trai Hume, who crossed the ball for Jack Clarke to head home.

After just over a year on Wearside, it’s still unclear what Ba’s best position is or will be. While making 29 Championship appearances last season, the 20-year-old looked most comfortable playing as one of two No 10s, yet Sunderland now have Bradley Dack and Jobe Bellingham to fill that role, as well as Alex Pritchard.

As a result Ba looks set to predominantly be used out wide this term, where he has strong competition from Roberts and Clarke.

Yet this was evidence the Frenchman, who clearly has excellent technical ability, can still be effective on the flank.

Ba was a constant threat on the break against Southampton’s disjointed backline, regularly supported by teammates Clarke, Dack and Bellingham.

There are clearly areas which Ba can improve and his decision making could be better in the final third. Still, this was an encouraging performance from another one of the Black Cats’ young prospects.