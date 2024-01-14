Sunderland's Abdoullah Ba dilemma after Michael Beale’s selection decision in Ipswich loss
A closer look at Abdoullah Ba's performance for Sunderland against Ipswich at Portman Road.
When the Sunderland team sheet was released an hour before their Championship match against Ipswich, it wasn't entirely clear how the Black Cats' forward line would be set out.
Jobe Bellingham, Alex Pritchard and Abdoullah Ba have all occupied a central position leading the line since Michael Beale's appointment last month, even if they've not predominantly played there this season. After a very late but energetic cameo against Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend, Ba was the player recalled to Sunderland's starting XI, replacing Nazariy Rusyn as Beale made one change to his team at Portman Road.
Ba returned to his more familiar position on the right - with Patrick Roberts set to remain sidelined for at least the rest of this month with a calf injury - yet it's still not clear what the Frenchman's best position is. The 20-year-old clearly has excellent technical ability, which he demonstrated to set up Jack Clarke for Sunderland's goal against Ipswich - but will he be able to nail down a regular first-team place this season?
Ba may not be able to dribble past opponents as easily as Roberts or Clarke, yet the Frenchman did provide a useful outlet in the Ipswich fixture, receiving the ball 18 times during the 66 minutes he was on the pitch and completing 16 of his 20 attempted passes (according to Wyscout).
While Roberts' absence may give Ba a run in the side over the coming weeks, the Frenchman's best performances last term came when he was deployed in a more central position. This season, though, the number 10 role has primarily been occupied by summer signing Bellingham, who has started 25 of 27 league games since his move to Wearside.
Yet despite the 2-1 loss at Ipswich, Ba provided another reminder of his qualities and potential, after signing a five-year contract with the Black Cats in 2022 when he arrived from French club Le Havre AC. Whether that is enough to nail down a regular starting place, especially when Roberts returns - with January additions also possible - remains to be seen.