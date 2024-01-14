Moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Shortly after Ipswich had taken the lead 15 minutes from time, the travelling Sunderland fans started chants of 'we want a striker.'

Michael Beale's decision to drop Nazariy Rusyn to his substitutes’ bench once again left the Black Cats without a recognised forward on the pitch. When Rusyn was introduced five minutes later, there were some sarcastic cheers from the away end. Clearly, though, both they and Beale would like more proven goalscorer to come through the door this month.

Beale has said that sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and those behind the scenes are working hard to make new additions, yet nothing has materialised as we reach the second half of the January transfer window. Here are some of the moments you may have missed during Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat against Ipswich:

Jack Clarke reacts to transfer speculation

Sunderland fans will also hope they can keep hold of their key players this month, with West Ham and other Premier League clubs said to be showing interest in Jack Clarke.

Since Burnley’s attempts to sign the winger over the summer, Clarke is thought to have been happy on Wearside, with the 23-year-old scoring his 13th league goal of the season to give Sunderland a 1-0 lead at Portman Road.

Clarke celebrated by running over to the touchline to celebrate with his teammates, leaping into a hug with substitute Hemir Semedo. It wasn’t the type of performance you’d expect from a player pushing for a move away.

Handball appeals dismissed

There were some suggestions that Ipswich's equaliser in the 33rd minute, scored by Kayden Jackson, could have been disallowed for handball from Luke Woolfenden in the build-up. The incident was addressed at half-time by Sky Sports pundits Nathan Jones and Jobi McAnuff, yet neither felt there was a strong enough case to rule the goal out. In truth, Sunderland’s players hardly appealed for handball in the first place.

Ipswich fans give Alex Pritchard stick

Another player who has been linked with a move away from Sunderland is Alex Pritchard, whose contract is set to expire at the end of this season. The 30-year-old started his third successive match for the Black Cats here but was given some stick by the home supporters for his Norwich connections.

Nathan Broadhead appreciation

After Conor Chaplin had headed Ipswich ahead in the 75th minute, Town boss Kieran McKenna withdrew a few more of his attacking players. In the 89th minute former Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead was replaced by Marcus Harness, with the Welshman receiving a round of applause from both sets of supporters.

Broadhead played a key part in Sunderland’s promotion from League One when he was on loan from Everton, scoring 10 league goals in 20 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

An injury boost on the bench

Beale was able to name midfielder Jay Matete in Sunderland’s matchday squad for the first time this season, after the 22-year-old required surgery on a knee injury over the summer.