Sunderland thought they may have had a case for handball in the build-up to Ipswich Town's equaliser.

Nathan Jones and Jobi McAnuff have dismissed claims that Sunderland were unlucky to concede an equaliser against Ipswich Town.

Jack Clarke gave Sunderland the lead before Kayden Jackson equalised at Portman Road. There was a slight suspicion of handball in the build-up to the Tractor Boys' equaliser when the ball bounced off centre-back Luke Woolfenden.

Jones and McAnuff, however, appeared to dismiss the claims at half-time during their punditry duties for Sky Sports with the pair preferring to praise Jackson for his impact in Kieran McKenna's side

"Yeah, it is a speculative shot from distance and there was a suspicion of handball but I'm not really sure myself," Jones admitted.

"They've then had a short and an unlucky (for Sunderland) ricochet back and Jackson like all good strikers, is on the move. He is sharp and reacts quicker than the centre-half and it is a good finish."

"I think he has had some really good movement," McAnuff said of Jackson. "He had an opportunity early on where he goes and gives the defender one run but then goes behind them. Then the ball gets flashed across.

"He is proactive and he is on the move (for the goal). He is expecting something to happen and there's a reason he gets onto it and dispatches it well."