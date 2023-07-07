Neeskens Kebano has left Fulham following reports linking him with Sunderland - yet the 31-year-old is reportedly in talks to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira.

Kebano has made 160 appearances for the Cottagers and won promotion three times from the Championship, after joining the club from KRC Genk in 2016.

Sunderland were said to be interested in the DR Congo international, who will now become a free agent following the end of his contract.

Yet according to Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, Kebano is ‘in talks with Al Jazira’ despite Fulham offering him a contract to stay at Craven Cottage.

Sunderland are still assessing their attacking options in the transfer market following Amad’s loan spell at the club and subsequent return to Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks but is set to be part of The Red Devils’ pre-season tour of the America this month.

According to Football Insider, Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have made contact with United about the possibility of signing Amad on loan.