Kristjaan Speakman makes Amad Diallo transfer claim amid Sunderland return links

Kristjaan Speakman has reiterated his view on former loanee Amad Diallo, with Sunderland's sporting director once again admitting that a return to Wearside is unlikely.

The Ivorian international enjoyed a stellar spell in the North East during the 2022-23 season under head coach Tony Mowbray, becoming a fan favourite and developing a fruitful partnership with Patrick Roberts.

Sunderland finished in the top-six of the Championship following their return to the division but lost in the play-off semi-finals over two legs to eventual promotion-winners Luton Town.

Since then, speculation has been rife that Amad could return to Sunderland on loan again from Manchester United and that the player himself would prefer a Stadium of Light return if he is not handed a chance at Old Trafford.

However, Speakman has once again moved to clarify the situation surrounding Amad. Last month Sunderland's sporting director hinted to The Echo that Amad's return was unlikely, and has reiterated that message once again in an interview with The Athletic.

