Fulham issue significant update over future of Sunderland-linked forward Neeskens Kebano

Fulham have issued a significant update over the future of Neeskens Kebano

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

Fulham have made a bid to retain the services of Neeskens Kebano, who was earlier this week linked with a move to Sunderland.

The Black Cats were said to be interested in a move for the hugely experienced forward, who has three promotions from the Championship to his name.

The 31-year-old made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season, having been an integral part of Marco Silva's side as they swept to the Championship title in the previous campaign.

Kebano sees his current contract expire this summer, with Sunderland reportedly monitoring the situation. Though the Black Cats only recruit players for fees at the earlier stages of their career, they have proven willing to add experience to their ranks if the player in question is a free agent.

It now appears as if Kebano will not fall into that category this summer, as Fulham have confirmed upon the release of their retained list that they have offered fresh terms to the player. Silva's side have also offered a new contract to fellow forward Willian, who had an excellent campaign as all pre-season expectations at Craven Cottage were surpassed.

Fulham have released a number of players from their squad, including experienced duo Joe Bryan and Shane Duffy.

Bryan is expected to join Sunderland's Championship rivals Bristol City, while Duffy has already agreed a deal to move to Norwich City ahead of the new campaign.

Talented defender Steven Sessegnon has also been released, having spent last season on loan with League One side Charlton Athletic.