Tony Mowbray says Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has the potential to reach the Premier League and says the club must keep progressing to keep their young assets.

Patterson, 23, has signed a new long-term contract with The Black Cats which will run until the summer of 2028, following interest from top-flight clubs this year.

Wolves and Leicester, who were recently relegated from the Premier League, were among the teams credited with interest in The Black Cats stopper.

There has also been interest in Sunderland’s other key players, including Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Pierre Ekwah and Dan Neil.

When asked about Patterson and Sunderland’s ability to develop goalkeepers such as England international Jordan Pickford, Mowbray replied: “Patto still has a bit to do to get to Jordan’s level I think. He has the potential to do that of course.

“You watch him in training and it’s hard to beat him, he has such a big frame, he has wonderful attributes for a goalkeeper. He’s very calm and generally does very well at keeping the ball out of the net.

“If anything the club has to keep progressing as fast as we can to keep our best players because what will happen ultimately is if we don’t threaten the play-offs again, or can we get to the Premier League? The best players at this club are going to get taken by Premier League clubs.

“The best case scenario for this club over the next few years is to push on and try to get to the Premier League so we can recompense these footballers and pay them a salary that they are happy with as they come through at the club that they want to be at.

“Let’s hope that’s what happens, otherwise their talent will attract clubs who can give them more money and give them a Premier League career.

“I think Patto falls into that category that he’s a very, very talented young guy.”