Kristjaan Speakman and Anthony Patterson react to new Sunderland contract amid Wolves and Leicester links
Reaction from Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson who has signed a new long-term contract at the club.
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has signed a new long-term contract at the club.
The 23-year-old stopper started every Championship fixture for The Black Cats last season and has agreed a deal which will run until the summer of 2028.
Patterson has attracted interest from Premier League clubs over the last year, with Wolves and Leicester, who were relegated from the top flight earlier this year, among the teams credited with interest.
Still, the keeper has expressed his pride and commitment playing for his boyhood club after coming through the club’s academy.
After signing a new deal on Wearside, Patterson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract because you can see the trajectory the club is on and it’s an exciting time to be here.
“It’s obviously an absolute dream to come through the academy to where I am now, as when you first join the club at the age of 10, you don’t ever think too much about actually playing for Sunderland.
“I just want to keep improving, help the team as much as I can, and hopefully that ensures the club finishes as high as possible this season.”
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted with Anthony’s progress and he’s establishing himself as one of the best young English goalkeepers, so it’s a real statement that he’s committed to a new long-term contract with us.
“We have confidence in him and his ability to further improve, and equally he has confidence in us, which I feel is important. We must recognise the input of the wider team in his progression, but also key personnel in Mark Prudhoe and Alessandro Barcherini, who have played and will continue play important roles in his success.
“As an academy graduate, we couldn’t be happier for Anthony and his journey so far is a testament to the work undertaken by him and so many staff over a significant period of time.”
Patterson has also started all seven of Sunderland’s Championship fixtures this season and was named the North East Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year for 2022.