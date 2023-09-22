Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The 23-year-old stopper started every Championship fixture for The Black Cats last season and has agreed a deal which will run until the summer of 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patterson has attracted interest from Premier League clubs over the last year, with Wolves and Leicester, who were relegated from the top flight earlier this year, among the teams credited with interest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still, the keeper has expressed his pride and commitment playing for his boyhood club after coming through the club’s academy.

After signing a new deal on Wearside, Patterson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract because you can see the trajectory the club is on and it’s an exciting time to be here.

“It’s obviously an absolute dream to come through the academy to where I am now, as when you first join the club at the age of 10, you don’t ever think too much about actually playing for Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to keep improving, help the team as much as I can, and hopefully that ensures the club finishes as high as possible this season.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted with Anthony’s progress and he’s establishing himself as one of the best young English goalkeepers, so it’s a real statement that he’s committed to a new long-term contract with us.

“We have confidence in him and his ability to further improve, and equally he has confidence in us, which I feel is important. We must recognise the input of the wider team in his progression, but also key personnel in Mark Prudhoe and Alessandro Barcherini, who have played and will continue play important roles in his success.

“As an academy graduate, we couldn’t be happier for Anthony and his journey so far is a testament to the work undertaken by him and so many staff over a significant period of time.”