Nazariy Rusyn has passed his medical at Sunderland and is set to become the club’s eighth signing of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old forward has been a long-term target for the Black Cats this summer, after scoring 13 goals in 30 league appearances for Ukrainian top-flight side Zorya Lugansk last season.

Even with Rusyn, Sunderland are trying to sign another forward before Friday’s 11pm deadline, with Ross Stewart set to sign for Championship rivals Southampton.

The Black Cats are looking to bring in a versatile forward who is also capable of playing in a wide position.

Sunderland have been left short options on the flanks after Isaac Lihadji was sold to Qatar-based side Al-Duhail SC for an undisclosed fee.

Patrick Roberts has also been sidelined with a minor hamstring injury and is subject to transfer interest from Southampton, with less than a year left on his Sunderland contract.