Sunderland facing major Patrick Roberts transfer decision as Southampton make late move
It is shaping up to a busy and pivotal deadline day on Wearside
Sunderland are facing a major challenge on deadline day as Southampton step up their bid to sign Patrick Roberts.
Russell Martin's side have already agreed a deal to sign Ross Stewart, and the striker is expected to conclude the move on Friday. The deal will bank Sunderland an initial fee of around £8 million, and potentially a further £4 million in add-ons.
But Southampton are not done there, and are looking to exploit the fact that like Stewart, Roberts has entered the final 12 months of his contract. Though Tony Mowbray is a huge fan and the club have been thrilled with his progress since his arrival from Manchester City, they have not yet offered fresh terms.
Southampton are in the market for proven quality on the right flank after selling Nathan Tella to Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £20 million fee.
“There is time pressure now to get things done and I’m sure that we will," Martin said on Wednesday.
"Replacing Nathan [Tella] is definitely high on the priority list. We have a few options there currently and we will have to wait and see which one lands.
“I couldn’t tell you what is going to happen between now and then, I guess that’s why people find it exciting."
Speaking last week, Mowbray said that he believed Roberts was happy on Wearside amid claims that his former club Celtic were pursuing a deal.
"Patrick is in the right place, he's rebuilding a career back to the level where I feel as if we can get him to and I hope he enjoys the freedom he's being given to attack and not to worry about losing the ball every now and then," he said.
"When he eliminates people, two or three or four, and we score it's amazing to see. I don't think there's an issue with Patrick."
The question is whether Southampton's interest will change that picture on deadline day.
Sunderland would undoubtedly need a high-calibre replacement to sanction any deal, given that they are already missing Amad from last season and sold Isaac Lihadji earlier this summer.