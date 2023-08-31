Sunderland will conclude a deal for FC Lorient midfielder Adil Aouchiche on deadline day, according to L'Equipe.

The 21-year-old was a regular in the France youth international squads and has over 70 appearances at Ligue 1 level, though the vast majority of those were at his previous club Saint-Etienne.

Aouchiche has not been involved at Lorient in the early stages of this season as he nears a move away, and multiple reports in France say it is Sunderland who have won the race and will hand him a long-term contract.

The former PSG youngster is primarily an attacking midfield but is capable of playing deeper and off the left flank. Sunderland are looking to make a number of additions on transfer deadline day, with strikers high on the agenda as Ross Stewart closes in on a move to Southampton. Lynden Gooch is also expected to join Stoke City, while there is also interest in Patrick Roberts from Southampton.

Reports in France have also claimed that Sunderland are considering a shock swoop to bring Edouard Michut back to the club. Both parties decided not to pursue a permanent deal after his loan spell on Wearside last year, but the youngster has been training separate from the main squad at PSG so far this season and is yet to see a move elsewhere materialise.

Speaking in May, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "Edouard played a prominent role throughout his loan spell at the Stadium of Light and we thank him for his contribution.

"He is highly respected by all at Sunderland AFC but following a period of dialogue with the player and his representatives, all parties mutually agreed it was best to pursue other opportunities at this moment in time. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Edou and wish him well for the future.”

Michut would go on to hint in the media that he had some concerns over the potential contract on offer, and with regards to the role he was being asked to play in the team.