Ex-Sunderland target still at Leicester as former Man Utd and Cats goalkeeper finds new club
The latest Sunderland-related transfer news from around the web following the end of the summer window.
Former Sunderland trialist Silko Thomas continues to play for Leicester’s under-21s side after leaving Chelsea this summer.
The 19-year-old winger represented Sunderland’s under-21s team during pre-season, while Blackburn were also interested.
Yet it was reported last week Thomas was set to sign for Leicester despite other offers, although there has been no official announcement from The Foxes.
Thomas played for Leicester’s under-21s side in Premier League 2 over the weekend, scoring the opening goal before they were beaten 3-2 by Norwich.
Ex-goalkeeper finds new club
Elsewhere, an agreement has been reached for former Sunderland and Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney to join Spanish third-division side CD Castellon.
The 22-year-old left Sunderland at the end of last season following the end of his contract, after playing regularly for the Black Cats’ under-21s side.
Carney then returned to Manchester United on trial last month and was named on the bench for an under-21s match as he looked for a new club.
Defender signs new deal
Finally, teenage defender Zak Johnson has signed a new three-year contract at Sunderland.
The 18-year-old was a consistent starter for the Black Cats’ under-21s side last season and has regularly trained with the first team over the last year.
Johnson told the club’s website: “I am delighted to extend my stay here at Sunderland. This is my home, and it has been for over 10 years now.
“I’d like to thank all my teammates and all the coaches that have helped me develop into the player I am today.
“There is still a long way to go, but I know this is the right place for me to continue my development.”