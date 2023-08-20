Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney has rejoined Manchester United on a trial basis.

The stopper signed for Sunderland last summer from Manchester United and was Tony Mowbray's third-choice goalkeeper during 2022-23 behind Anthony Patterson and Alex Bass.

However, Carney was released by Sunderland at the end of last season with the club promoting Adam Richardson from the under-21s team and signing Nathan Bishop, ironically from Manchester United once more.

Carney, 22, has rejoined Manchester United on a trial basis according to the Manchester Evening News and has reportedly impressed during his summer stint.

The stopper was named on the bench for the Manchester United under-21s game against Leeds on Friday night. Carney enjoyed loan spells with non-league sides Stocksbridge and Brighouse Town and Portadown during his first stint at Old Trafford.