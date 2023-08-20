Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland player joins Man United on trial basis after summer release
The former Sunderland goalkeeper has rejoined his former club on trial after his release.
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney has rejoined Manchester United on a trial basis.
The stopper signed for Sunderland last summer from Manchester United and was Tony Mowbray's third-choice goalkeeper during 2022-23 behind Anthony Patterson and Alex Bass.
However, Carney was released by Sunderland at the end of last season with the club promoting Adam Richardson from the under-21s team and signing Nathan Bishop, ironically from Manchester United once more.
Carney, 22, has rejoined Manchester United on a trial basis according to the Manchester Evening News and has reportedly impressed during his summer stint.
The stopper was named on the bench for the Manchester United under-21s game against Leeds on Friday night. Carney enjoyed loan spells with non-league sides Stocksbridge and Brighouse Town and Portadown during his first stint at Old Trafford.
The MEN state that Carney could re-sign for United on a free transfer after the exits of Bishop, David de Gea, Matej Kovar and Ondrej Mastny this summer.